Mizoram CM Lalduhoma takes charge of personnel and administrative reforms department

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has assumed charge of the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department, according to an official notification issued by the state government.

The portfolio was previously held by Cabinet Minister K. Sapdanga, who continues to oversee the Home, Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation departments.

A notification issued by the Political and Cabinet Department on Thursday, June 18, stated that the portfolio had been assigned to the Chief Minister "in the interest of public service" with immediate effect. As a result, Sapdanga has been relieved of the responsibility for the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department.

The reshuffle comes amid political discussions over alleged differences within the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM). On Thursday, Leader of the Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte claimed that the party was facing internal discord that could affect its functioning.

However, Chief Minister Lalduhoma dismissed the allegations, asserting that there was no rift within the ZPM and that all party legislators remained united.

The government has not provided any specific reason for the transfer of the portfolio beyond the statement contained in the official notification.

Lalduhoma, who heads the ZPM government in Mizoram, will now directly oversee the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department in addition to his existing responsibilities.