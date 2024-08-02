Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, on August 1 expressing gratitude for financial assistance of Rs 10 crore for the displaced people of the state from the Central government.

He requested the Home Minister to arrange a meeting with the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum, which represents all tribal communities in Manipur.

During their discussion, the Union Home Minister informed Lalduhoma that the Central Special Team for Cyclone Remal has already submitted their reports and assistance for the same is expected soon.

They also addressed issues related to the relocation of Assam Rifles from Aizawl to Zokhawsang.