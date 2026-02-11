Mizoram CM Lalduhoma to present 2026–27 State Budget on February 26

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma will present the state budget for the financial year 2026–27 on February 26, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama announced on February 10.

This will be the third budget presented by Lalduhoma since the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) assumed office in December 2023. The Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will table the budget along with supplementary grants for 2025–26 during the sitting on February 26.

Speaker Lalbiakzama said a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) has finalised the schedule for the budget session, which will commence on February 17 and conclude on March 16. The month-long session will comprise 17 sittings.

Governor VK Singh will deliver the customary address on the opening day of the session. On February 18, the Assembly will pay obituary tributes to former legislator KL Rochama.

According to Assembly officials, the Secretariat has received 946 starred questions for oral replies and 339 unstarred questions for written replies to be laid on the table of the House during Question Hour.

In addition, three amendment bills have been submitted for introduction, including the Mizo Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance Property (Amendment) Bill and the Mizoram Local Bodies (Amendment) Bill.

The upcoming sitting will mark the sixth session of the ninth Mizoram Legislative Assembly.