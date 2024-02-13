Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma will present the state budget on February 27, a senior official said.

Noteworthy is that this would be the first budget of the new Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government under Lalduhoma.

The budget session of the assembly commences on February 19.

Assembly Commissioner and Secretary Vanlalthantlingi said during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held last week, it was decided that the session will last till March 13.

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will be delivering the customary inaugural address in the state assembly on the opening day of the session.

As per sources, the CM would be focusing on the ZPM’s policy of ‘Kalphung Thar’, or the new system of governance, as well as the economics policy in his first budget, including the ‘Kuta Kaih’ or the handholding policy.