Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma inaugurated two pivotal initiatives at Zoram Medical College, Falkawn, today, October 30. The launch of the state's inaugural Master's degree program in Public Health, along with the opening of the newly constructed Curie’s Ladies Hostel, marks a transformative moment for the institution and its students.

During his inaugural speech, Chief Minister Lalduhoma emphasized the importance of these developments for both Zoram Medical College and the wider community. “As the sole medical college in our state, Zoram Medical College is integral to shaping the future of healthcare in Mizoram. Today, we embark on a new chapter that underscores our dedication to enhancing educational quality and infrastructure,” he asserted.

The Curie’s Ladies Hostel, built by the Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD) with financial backing from the Ministry of DoNER under the NESIDS OTRI Scheme, represents a significant investment in student accommodation. With a total project cost of Rs. 10 crore, the hostel features essential amenities, including a mess, kitchen, and common room. This 80-bed facility increases the college's capacity to accommodate female students to a total of 282 beds, catering to approximately 50-55% of the MBBS program's female enrollment. The strategic location of the college, situated 16 kilometers from the city center, now provides a safer and more supportive environment for female students.

Furthermore, the introduction of the two-year Master’s of Public Health (MPH) program is a response to the rising demand for skilled public health professionals. The program, which has received recognition from both the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), will initially accept six students annually, with a course fee set at Rs. 2 lakh per year. It will be affiliated with Mizoram University and will collaborate with the Jodhpur School of Public Health to bolster academic standards. This initiative aligns with the National Health Policy 2017, which prioritizes the establishment of a dedicated Public Health Cadre, marking the MPH program as a strategic advancement in that direction.

Since its inception in 2018, Zoram Medical College has enrolled 674 MBBS students. The college has seen its first cohort of 97 students complete their internships and graduate, while another 97 interns from the 2019 batch and 480 MBBS students from the 2020 to 2024 batches are currently pursuing their studies. The admission process for the new batch is actively ongoing, with 85 out of the 100 available seats already filled