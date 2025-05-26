Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has appealed to the Union government to raise the number of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in Mizoram by 1.7 lakh.

During a meeting with Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi, Lalduhoma highlighted that currently only 60.26% of the state’s ration card holders are covered under NFSA.

The Chief Minister requested additional allocation to include more eligible beneficiaries beyond the existing 7,06,296, almost fully utilized, as per Mizoram Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Director Saizikpuii. She noted that many eligible individuals remain uncovered and emphasized the recent inclusion of single-member families under the Priority Households category.

Under NFSA, Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) families receive 35 kg of free food grains monthly, while Priority Households (PHH) beneficiaries receive 5 kg free plus 3 kg at a subsidized rate.

Additionally, Lalduhoma met Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Jyotiraditya Scindia to discuss key development projects, including the upgradation of the Thenzawl Golf Course to international standards and promoting local agricultural products like ginger and Mizo bird's eye chili. Minister Scindia assured full support for these initiatives and sports sector development in Mizoram.