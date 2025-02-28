Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma congratulated L. Khiangte, IAS, on his appointment as the new Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman.

Khiangte's name was proposed by the Jharkhand government, while his appointment was approved by Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

The 1988 batch IAS officer has previously held the post of Jharkhand Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, and Principal Secretary in state ministries. Currently, he holds the position of Director General at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) while also managing additional responsibilities as the Additional Chief Secretary for the Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department.

Originally part of the AGMUT cadre, Khiangte was transferred to the Jharkhand cadre through an inter-cadre deputation in 2008. Earlier in his career, he served as the District Magistrate of Buxar in unified Bihar before being assigned to Jharkhand. He has also held key roles as Jharkhand’s Tribal Welfare Commissioner and Secretary.

The prolonged absence of a JPSC chairman had stalled crucial recruitment processes, impacting thousands of job aspirants. Major examinations, including the 11th–13th Civil Services Examination (342 posts), Child Development Project Officer (64 posts), and Food Safety Officer (56 posts), were delayed. Although some exams were conducted, the lack of leadership resulted in pending results and an increasing recruitment backlog.

The delay sparked criticism from opposition parties and job seekers, putting pressure on the state government to act. The Jharkhand High Court also intervened, adding urgency to the appointment. Now, with Khiangte at the helm, the focus will be on clearing the backlog and ensuring timely recruitment. His leadership will be under close scrutiny as the JPSC works to streamline its selection process and restore efficiency.