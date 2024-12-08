Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on December 7 launched a book titled 'Tree Inventory and Carbon Storage of Assam Rifle Campus, Aizawl, Mizoram', prepared by the Center for Environment and Social Justice (CESJ).

At the launch event, the Mizoram chief minister emphasised that sustainable development is a priority in the present day and urged everyone to take this path and do their best.

He also mentioned that the process of relocating the Assam Rifles from Aizawl is underway, and that a joint survey of the land is being conducted. Once the land is vacated, it will be strictly protected.

The researchers behind the book are PC Zothanpuii and Michael Lalramdingliana, research scholars from the Department of Forestry, Mizoram University, with editing by Dr. Vanramliana.

According to a report by PC Zothanpuii, the study surveyed 480 plant species across 16.9 hectares of Assam Rifles land. This includes 80 species, 31 families, and 59 genera of trees. The report also notes that, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), four species are critically endangered, one is endangered, and five are vulnerable. Of the plants, 71 are medicinal and edible herbs. The site has been found to absorb 5766.73 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

It is worth noting that the Assam Rifles compound is referred to as the "Lungs of Aizawl City," with a preservation drive initiated by the Bethlehem Branch of YMA since 2008.