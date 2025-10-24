Mizoram CM launches drive against illegal immigrants, calls for YMA support

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that his government is taking decisive steps to evict illegal immigrants and non-tribal residents living in the state without valid permits.

Speaking at the ongoing general conference of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) at Sakawrdai in Aizawl district near the Manipur border, Lalduhoma said he had recently discussed the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“With the governor’s permission, I informed our prime minister and union home minister about our intention to carry out eviction drives against non-tribal residents who are living in the state without a valid Inner Line Permit (ILP). The exercise has already begun in some localities of Aizawl,” the CM said.

Lalduhoma emphasized that the ILP, introduced under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873, was designed to protect tribal communities and their lands. Under this regulation, non-tribal residents are prohibited from purchasing land in the state. The chief minister noted that the state government has launched an online ILP system, which is being revised and upgraded to prevent illegal influx.

He appealed for the cooperation of YMA members, as well as local and village councils, in supporting the eviction drive and ensuring illegal settlers are removed from the state.

Apart from addressing illegal settlements, Lalduhoma spoke on infrastructure issues, stating that the widening of National Highway 306/06 into four lanes had been delayed due to compensation disputes and difficulties in obtaining forest clearance. He also cited delays in the construction of a gas pipeline from Tripura and the trade facilitation centre at the India-Bangladesh border due to similar forest clearance challenges.

The CM’s announcement reflects the government’s focus on protecting tribal land rights while simultaneously addressing critical infrastructure bottlenecks in the state.