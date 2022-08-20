Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga launched a ‘Family Oriented SEDP’ under the State Flagship Programme (Socio Economic Development Programme - SEDP) at a function held at Vanapa Hall on Friday evening.

The SEDP programme, will provide more than 70 various sources of income for its 60000 participants throughout the state, will be carried out by 9 Line Departments in collaboration with 11 District Administrations.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister noted that more than 300 crores have been set aside for the flagship program's implementation during the current fiscal year, despite Mizoram losing more than 3000 crores in revenue grants, other central assistance, and other financial devolutions as a result of the pandemic.

The CM stated that during the current fiscal year, 50000 rupees in financial support will be given to 60000 beneficiaries, or 1500 beneficiaries in each of the 40 Assembly Constituencies, to augment their ongoing economic activity or to launch new ones.

The CM further stated that the implementation of SEDP will have to be done in accordance with the state's budgetary resources given to the financial challenges associated with the Covid-19 outbreak. The Chief Minister presented checks totaling Rs 152.99 crores to nine departments that will be in charge of carrying out the programme. The money will be deposited to the bank accounts of the recipients in increments of Rs. 25000 as the first payment.

The event's chairman, Deputy Chief Minister Pu Tawnluia, provided an overview of the program's drafting, goals, and expected outcomes in terms of development and the creation of livelihoods. Additionally, he gave 11 District Administrations checks totaling Rs 162.49 lakhs for the program's implementation.

A presentation was given outlining the program's technical components by Pu Lalmalsawmna Pachuau, Secretary Planning and Programme Implementation Department and Member Secretary SEDP Executive Board. The vote of thanks was given by Pu H. Rammawi, vice chairman of the SEDP Executive Board and the Mizoram State Planning Board.

Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Fisheries, Sericulture, Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation, Commerce & Industries, Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation and Tourism Departments are the 9 implementing Line Departments under the programme.

The apex body – SEDP Governing Board is chaired by the Chief Minister while the SEDP Executive Board is chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister. District SEDP Committees will be chaired by the Deputy Commissioners and under them Village Level SEDP Committees will function.