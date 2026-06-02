Mizoram CM launches ginger mission, price support scheme to boost farmers' income

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on May 2, launched the Mizo Ginger Unique Selling Proposition (USP) Mission Project and a price support scheme for key crops, including arhar (tur), sesame and sunflower, aimed at strengthening the state's agricultural economy and improving farmers' income.

The initiatives were unveiled during a Ginger Export Awareness Workshop organised by the National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL) in Aizawl.

Addressing the gathering, Lalduhoma highlighted the recognition of Mizoram's organic ginger as the state's Unique Selling Proposition (USP) under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). He said the state's ginger, though smaller in size than many commercial varieties, enjoys a competitive advantage due to its superior quality and pharmaceutical-grade standards.

The chief minister stressed the need to move beyond the sale of raw produce and focus on processing and value addition to enhance farmers' earnings and ensure sustainable cultivation practices.

As part of this effort, the state government has launched a sustainable cultivation and post-harvest management project with support from the DoNER Ministry. Under the project, four modern ginger processing units are being established in Champhai district, Mizoram's largest ginger-producing region bordering Myanmar.

The project, backed by financial assistance of Rs 30.13 crore from the DoNER Ministry, is expected to benefit around 20,000 ginger farmers and generate nearly 100 employment opportunities.

Lalduhoma said the government is working to position Mizoram ginger in national and international markets by leveraging its superior quality and Geographical Indication (GI) status. Plans are also underway to develop value-added products such as ginger oil and other processed ginger-based commodities.

To improve export readiness, the state government has partnered with NCEL to provide training and awareness programmes on export procedures, quality standards and market access for farmers and producer groups.

In another major announcement, the chief minister said the PM-AASHA Price Support Scheme will be implemented in Mizoram from the current harvest season for arhar, sesame and sunflower crops.

Under the scheme, the Minimum Support Price (MSP) has been fixed at Rs 84.50 per kg for arhar, Rs 103.46 per kg for sesame and Rs 83.43 per kg for sunflower.

Officials said procurement will be undertaken by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) in collaboration with the Mizoram Agricultural Marketing Board through designated collection centres across the state.

The workshop was attended by Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata, Horticulture Minister C. Sawivunga, and around 250 participants, including farmers, representatives of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperative societies and government officials from different districts.