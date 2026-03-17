Mizoram CM lays foundation stone for Aizawl beautification project

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on March 17, laid the foundation stone for a major beautification project at a vacated Assam Rifles base in the state capital Aizawl.

The project aims to develop and beautify around 17 hectares of land in the central part of the city, converting it into a public utility space for residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma said the decision on the use of the land was taken collectively after consultations with various stakeholders. He added that the initiative seeks to transform the heart of Aizawl into an attractive and accessible space for people of all age groups.

“We aim to transform the heart of Aizawl into a beautiful space, pleasant for the youth and convenient for the elderly. As this project is for all of us, I urge everyone to cooperate and contribute with a sense of participation beyond personal interest,” the Chief Minister said.

The state government has already sanctioned funds to begin the project. An amount of Rs 23 crore has been allocated for the construction and upgradation of roads and related infrastructure, which will be executed by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Officials said the project marks a significant step towards urban development and improving public infrastructure in the capital city.