Mizoram: CM lays foundation stone for unity mall in Aizawl

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the PM Ekta Mall (Unity Mall) at Chawnpui, Aizawl. The ₹127 crore project, sanctioned under SASCI 2023–24, aims to promote handicrafts, ODOP products, and other indigenous items from across the country.

Accompanied by Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, Commerce & Industries Minister F. Rodingliana, and local MLA Pu TBC Lalvenchhunga, the Chief Minister said the mall would serve as a vibrant marketplace connecting local products to international buyers and reflecting the spirit of Make in India.

The mall will feature 47 stalls — 36 for States and Union Territories and 11 for Mizoram’s districts — along with a food court, restaurants, play area, gaming arcade, meeting hall, theatre, and retail kiosks.

The project is being executed by HLL Infra Tech Services (HITES), with IIFCL as the Project Management Unit. Lalduhoma emphasized quality construction and timely completion, expressing gratitude to local leaders and departments for their support.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Tourism Director R. Lalrodingi.