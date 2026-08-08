Mizoram CM meets Google, BRICS, India Today to push AI and tourism

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a series of meetings in New Delhi on August 7 with representatives of Google, the BRICS Entrepreneur Alliance India and the India Today Group to explore opportunities in artificial intelligence, investment, tourism and national outreach, an official statement said.

At Mizoram House, Lalduhoma met a Google delegation to discuss the use of Google Gemini AI in the state's education system. Talks focused on possible collaboration with the Mizoram School Education Department to introduce AI tools into classroom teaching and learning.

Google also offered free AI training for school teachers in Mizoram, with the aim of improving their digital skills and helping them use artificial intelligence effectively in education, according to the statement.

The chief minister later met Dr Bhaskar Jyoti Sonowal, Global President and CEO of the BRICS Entrepreneur Alliance India, to discuss potential collaboration across sectors including AI, carbon credits, technology, tourism, security and youth development.

Rajya Sabha MP K Laltluangkima, ZOHANDCO Chairman J K Dawngzuala and government advisor Renu Sharma were also present at the meeting.

Lalduhoma also met senior officials of the India Today Group, including National Head (Government & PSU) Amit Mohan. The discussions centred on using the group's nationwide media platforms to showcase Mizoram's development initiatives, cultural heritage, lifestyle and tourism potential.

The meetings were part of Lalduhoma's engagements in New Delhi aimed at building partnerships, using technology to support development and increasing national awareness of Mizoram's investment and tourism opportunities.