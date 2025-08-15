Mizoram CM outlines sweeping reforms to fight corruption, boost economy

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma used this year’s 79th Independence Day address to unveil a wide-ranging package of governance reforms, declaring that his message was “entirely my own words” and that the focus would be on policies never before implemented in the state.

Speaking at the celebrations held at Lammual, Lalduhoma announced measures aimed at tightening anti-corruption mechanisms, expanding technology-based services, and strengthening financial discipline. Among the most notable steps, the state has granted general consent to the CBI, expanded the Right to Public Services Act from 51 to 140 services, mandated biometric attendance for government staff, and revived the State Vigilance Committee after nearly a decade. An Integrity Pact will now be mandatory for all government contracts.

Technology upgrades form a major part of the reforms, with e-Office being rolled out to 43 departments, digitised land and ration records, e-POS systems in all fair price shops, and online facilities such as OPD registration, ILP renewal alerts, and a citizen incident-reporting app. Future initiatives include fully digital birth and death registration and an online cab booking service.

Financially, the state cleared a Rs 65.05 crore overdraft last year, reduced liabilities by over Rs 679 crore in FY 2023–24, and is targeting a Rs 21,003 crore cut this year. The old-age pension has been increased tenfold—from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000—while other measures include direct procurement from factories, timely salary payments, and generating Rs 61 crore profit from power trading.

On infrastructure, the government is seeking central approval for concrete roads, has secured ₹59.05 crore for the Vairengte–Sairang road, and plans large-scale procurement and processing of agricultural produce such as broom, ginger, turmeric, and chilli. Rubber plantations and beekeeping will also be expanded.

The CM also highlighted Mizoram’s status as India’s first fully literate state, the timely distribution of laminated textbooks, and plans to develop Thenzawl as a “Peace City.” Preparations are underway for a world-class railway station that will host the Rajdhani Express.

Sports development includes Rs 2.5 crore under the “Empowering Mizoram Sports” programme to prepare athletes for the 2036 Olympics. Recruitment is ongoing for the newly sanctioned Mizo Territorial Army and 300 BSF posts.

“We may not be perfect yet, but we strive to reach the goal,” Lalduhoma said, reaffirming his government’s pledge to work with integrity and efficiency, while thanking citizens for their trust and prayers.