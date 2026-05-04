Mizoram CM pitches tourism boost, peace milestone in NITI Aayog talks

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma held talks with NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul here on May 4, spotlighting the state's development agenda and fresh opportunities for collaboration.

Lalduhoma highlighted Mizoram's strides in horticulture, crediting its "Ginger Capital of India" tag for real economic gains. He noted the state's unique achievements: India's first fully literate state, among the cleanest and least corrupt, with booming tourism and unmatched peace.

"We recently sealed a peace agreement with the last remaining armed group," he said, marking a major security win.

Dr Paul praised the state's coordination with NITI Aayog and Lalduhoma's leadership, calling their partnership a model that other states admire. He outlined support, including a revamped tourism policy, free training via the Institute of Hotel Management-Ashok, and steps to draw investors.

Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, who attended, discussed joint ventures like an upcoming Tourism Conclave. Officials confirmed a pre-conclave meeting in New Delhi later this month to nail down details.

NITI Aayog officials also outlined support measures for the state, including strengthening tourism policy, facilitating training through the Institute of Hotel Management, Ashok, and attracting investment into the sector.