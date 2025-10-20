Mizoram: CM pledges Rs 700 crore for Dampa as ZPM kicks off election campaign

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on October 20, announced that the state government has earmarked more than Rs 700 crore to resolve the persistent water shortage in the Dampa assembly segment of Mamit district.

Addressing the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) Dampa East block election campaign launch at Reiek village, Lalduhoma said the government is giving top priority to the development of Mamit, one of India’s aspirational districts. The Dampa assembly bypoll is scheduled for November 11.

The Chief Minister highlighted several ongoing initiatives, including the construction of link roads to connect farmlands and the establishment of eight warehouses for storing broomsticks and other agricultural produce.

He said the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission, with a total investment of Rs 33.94 crore to be implemented in three phases, is aimed at expanding rubber cultivation across Mamit district, which borders Tripura and Bangladesh.

According to Lalduhoma, 14 villages have already been provided with water connections, and new storage facilities are being set up to ensure reliable water supply.

He also announced plans to establish an incubation centre in the Dampa area — the first of its kind in Mizoram — with Rs 35 crore sanctioned for the first phase of the project.

ZPM candidate Vanlalsailova, who also addressed the gathering, expressed confidence about winning the upcoming bypoll. Polling will take place on November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

Other contenders include Mizo National Front (MNF) senior vice-president and former health minister Dr R. Lalthangliana, Congress vice-president and former minister John Rotluangliana, and BJP leader Lalhmangaiha. People’s Conference (PC) party vice-president K. Zahmingthanga is expected to file his nomination on Tuesday, the final day for submissions.

Nomination papers will be scrutinised on October 22, and the deadline for withdrawal of candidature is October 24.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21. The Dampa constituency has 20,790 registered voters, including 10,185 women, according to the final electoral roll published on September 30.