Mizoram CM pledges support for rehabilitation of addicts, calls drug abuse a social threat

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday, September 10 visited a drug detoxification centre and urged recovering addicts to remain steadfast in their journey toward rehabilitation.

Expressing grave concern over the growing impact of substance abuse on Mizo society, the Chief Minister assured continued government support for those struggling with addiction. He emphasized that individuals who quit drugs are being provided with structured counselling, proper guidance, and skill training to help them rebuild their lives with dignity.

Lalduhoma also acknowledged the role of civil society and faith-based organizations, noting that the centre operates under a public–private partnership model. Officials highlighted the facility’s high recovery success rate, describing it as a crucial element in Mizoram’s ongoing fight against the drug menace.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his government’s commitment to strengthen rehabilitation programmes, expand counselling facilities, and create employment opportunities for recovering addicts as part of a broader strategy to protect Mizoram’s future generations.