Mizoram CM hails Catholic Church’s role in shaping education and social welfare

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma lauded the Roman Catholic Church for its longstanding contributions to education, healthcare and social service, describing it as a vital force in shaping society both in Mizoram and across the Northeast.

Speaking at a programme of the North East Catholic community in New Delhi, the chief minister said the church has consistently worked for the welfare of the underprivileged and has been instrumental in uplifting countless lives. He highlighted the role of Zoram Entu Pawl, a Catholic body in Mizoram, as a pillar of support for marginalized communities.

Recalling the history of Catholic-led education in the state, Lalduhoma noted that St. Paul’s High School, established in 1953 as the first high school in Mizoram, remains one of the finest educational institutions in the state. He added that church-run schools have produced several distinguished leaders, including Mizoram’s first Chief Minister Ch. Chhunga, the first Mizo minister in the Assam government A. Thanglura, and Assam Public Service Commission chairman R. Thanhlira, among others.

The chief minister also acknowledged the role of Catholic institutions beyond Mizoram, pointing to St. Anthony’s College in Shillong as one of the oldest and most prestigious centres of higher learning in the region.

Encouraging the younger generation to follow the path laid down by their elders, Lalduhoma urged Mizo youth to continue contributing to society with dedication and integrity.

He was accompanied at the programme by Mizoram Education Minister Vanlalthlana and Lok Sabha MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha.