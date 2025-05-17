Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma visited Lungleng village on May 17 to assess development opportunities and listen to the concerns of the local community.

The visit focused on two major projects proposed in the village; the site for the Territorial Army Battalion Headquarters and the location for a new Human Development Centre by Bethel Ministry.

During his visit, the Chief Minister personally inspected the proposed site where the Territorial Army Battalion Headquarters is likely to be established. This project is seen as a significant development not just for Lungleng but also for the entire region, as it is expected to strengthen security infrastructure and create local employment opportunities.



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Chief Minister Lalduhoma also visited the location where the Human Development Centre is proposed to be set up by Bethel Ministry. The centre is expected to offer various social services and support initiatives, especially for the underprivileged and rural population.

He was accompanied by key officials and leaders, including Lalrinpuii, Minister of Social Welfare Department; Baryl Vanneihsangi, the local MLA; and Frederick Lalrindika, Speaker and representative of Bethel Ministry. Village leaders of Lungleng were also present during the visit.

After the inspection, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the village elders and local leaders at the residence of Lungleng chief Khamliana. The village leaders shared their concerns and developmental needs with the Chief Minister, who listened patiently and assured them of his government's support. Issues related to road connectivity, healthcare, education and drinking water were among the topics discussed.