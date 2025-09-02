Mizoram aims for self-reliance in meat production: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on September 1, underlined the importance of making the state self-sufficient in meat production, noting that the government spends nearly Rs 630 crore every year on meat consumption. Of this, around Rs 40 crore worth is imported from outside, he said.

Speaking at the launch of a programme in Thenzawl, Serchhip district, Lalduhoma highlighted that more than 16,000 people have taken up livestock farming under the state’s flagship Handholding scheme, a sign of growing confidence in animal husbandry as a viable source of income.

The chief minister, however, pointed out persistent challenges such as poor adoption of technology, shortage of fodder, and the absence of scientific breeding centres. He called for support from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the North Eastern Council (NEC), and other research bodies to address these gaps.

Outlining his government’s broader vision, Lalduhoma said efforts are underway to shift Mithun rearing from a subsistence activity to an entrepreneurial venture, with stronger market linkages both within and outside Mizoram.

He further noted that the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF), which has been recurring since 2021 and has killed thousands of pigs, has compelled many farmers to move away from piggery and focus on goat farming instead.