Mizoram CM reviews key infra projects, pushes faster execution of highway, bypass works

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on July 23 chaired the fourth meeting of the Mizoram Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (Mi-PRAGATI) committee, reviewing the progress of major infrastructure projects across the state and directing officials to expedite pending works.

The high-level monitoring committee assessed the status of the Aizawl Western Bypass Road, where issues related to dumping sites, pending compensation, refugee relocation and forest clearance were discussed. Officials presented updates on follow-up actions taken since the previous meeting, following which the Chief Minister instructed departments to pursue unresolved issues more vigorously.

The meeting also reviewed the under-construction Vairengte-Sairang section of NH-306 and NH-06, the crucial four-lane highway connecting Mizoram with Assam. Officials informed the committee that the project has recorded a 2 per cent increase in physical progress since the last Mi-PRAGATI meeting.

However, work on certain stretches continues to face delays due to land ownership disputes, which are currently pending before courts.

Lalduhoma also reviewed the construction of the Ekta Mall in Aizawl, which has achieved 21 per cent physical progress. Officials said a laboratory for testing construction materials has been established and all necessary machinery and equipment have been procured for the project.

The meeting further discussed challenges related to forest clearance, a pending Public Interest Litigation (PIL), and compensation issues affecting the Khamrang-Selesih road project, the widening of the road from Sihhmui Main Road to the Railway Station, and the construction of the approach road to the Suaka Cricket Stadium near the railway station.

The Mi-PRAGATI initiative was launched last year to monitor and accelerate the implementation of key infrastructure and development projects across Mizoram through regular high-level reviews.