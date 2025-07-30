Mizoram CM reviews Rs 700 cr super-speciality cancer centre project in Aizawl

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma chaired a high-level review on July 30 to assess the progress of the proposed Mizoram State Super-Speciality Cancer & Research Centre, a flagship healthcare initiative under collaborative funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) through India's External Aided Project framework.

The new facility is to be located at Zemabawk in Aizawl and is estimated to cost Rs 700 crore, with Rs 560 crore expected as a low-interest JICA loan (1.5% interest), starting repayment in 2033.

The Loan Agreement between the Government of India and JICA was signed in February 2023. The loan carries an interest rate of 1.5 per cent and is scheduled for repayment starting in 2033.

The planned infrastructure includes a state-of-the-art cancer hospital building, a Nuclear medicine block and Staff quarters.

Advanced medical equipment to be installed includes - PET Scan/SPECT Scan, 1.5 Tesla MRI, 128-slice CT Scan, PACS, RT-PCR/NGS and other diagnostics and development of soft component & capacity building.

Today's meeting included discussions on the transparent and efficient selection of contractors and implementing agencies.

A follow-up meeting will be convened soon to finalise these steps.

The meeting was attended by TBC Lalvenchhunga, Adviser to CM, H. Lalengmawia, Commissioner & Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, and other senior health officials.