Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma reviewed the progress of key railway infrastructure projects in the state during a meeting with A.K. Chaudhary, General Manager (Construction) of Northeast Frontier Railway.

Chaudhary informed the CM that he had recently travelled by train up to Sairang, confirming steady construction progress on the 51.38 km Bairabi–Sairang railway line.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety is scheduled to inspect the line in early June, paving the way for a formal inauguration likely to take place after June 17.

The Bairabi–Sairang line, a flagship project under the Centre’s Act East Policy, will connect Mizoram’s capital Aizawl to the national railway network for the first time, promising enhanced connectivity and economic development for the region.