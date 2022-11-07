Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Zoramthanga on November 7 reviewed the road construction works carried out under National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and also took stock of the current situation. The meeting saw the attendance of Land Revenue & Settlement Minister Pu Lalruatkima, Adviser to CM Pu C. Lalramzauva and Adviser to CM (Technical) Pu K. Lalsawmvela.

The CM also reviewed the construction of Vairengte-Sairang road (NH-306 & 6), Lunglei Tlabung (NH-302), Selina Dulte (NH-6), Chhatlang and Serchhip bypass (NH-53), Keifang Tuivai (NH-102B), and Tuipang (NH-102B) roads.

On the other hand, 54 forest clearances and utility shifting with the P&E Department were discussed.

The meeting agreed to report the problems to the central government officials as needed so that as many as possible could be done during the working season. In addition, bypass road construction projects were also discussed.

F&CC Principal Secretary Navin Kumar Choudhary, PWD Secretary Pu K. Lalthawmmawia, and Revenue and P&ED officials were present at the meeting.