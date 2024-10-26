Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on October 26 that the state government has sought permission from the Centre to appoint Vumlunmang Vualnam, currently the secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, as the next chief secretary of Mizoram.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, Lalduhoma informed about his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on October 25 where he recommended Vualnam as a replacement for incumbent chief secretary Renu Sharma who will retire at the end of October.

Additionally, Lalduhoma urged that if Vualnam's appointment proves unfeasible, Shah should consider shortlisting senior IAS officers from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, enabling the state to choose an alternative candidate.

Vualnam, a 1992 batch IAS officer from Manipur cadre, has held several significant positions within the Union government, including additional secretary in the ministry of finance, joint secretary in the ministry of home affairs, and deputy secretary in the ministry of finance and company affairs.

He has also served in various key roles within the Manipur government and was an advisor to the executive director at the World Bank. He was appointed secretary of the ministry of civil aviation in August 2023. (With PTI inputs)