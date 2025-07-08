Mizoram CM seeks Centre’s nod for key fisheries and livestock projects

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a crucial meeting with Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian, on Tuesday, July 8 to discuss a series of developmental proposals aimed at revitalizing Mizoram’s fisheries, dairy, and animal husbandry sectors.

The meeting, part of the Chief Minister’s official visit to the national capital, focused on expediting five major proposals submitted under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). Among the key projects is the proposed Integrated Aqua Park at Zawlnuam, along with other initiatives covering areas under the Chakma and Lai Autonomous District Councils.

Further proposals were presented on behalf of key stakeholders, including the Mizoram Fish Farmers, the Animal and Husbandry, Dairy Producers and Marketing Association, and the Mizoram Cooperative Fish Farming Marketing and Processing Federation Limited. These projects aim to bolster rural livelihood, food security, and employment generation across the state.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma urged the Union Minister to expedite the approval process and extend central assistance to ensure timely execution. In a positive response, Minister George Kurian assured his full cooperation and stated that he would personally oversee the review process to facilitate prompt implementation.