Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has urged the central government to prioritise the construction of concrete roads across the state to improve durability, especially during the monsoon season.

In a meeting with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday, Lalduhoma proposed replacing existing bituminous roads with rigid pavements. He emphasised that concrete roads would withstand heavy rainfall better and reduce long-term maintenance costs.

Responding to the proposal, Gadkari assured the Chief Minister that a central team would be sent to Mizoram to assess the feasibility of implementing rigid pavement technology in the state.

The discussion also covered major infrastructure projects. These included the four-laning of National Highway 6/306 between Vairengte and Sairang, the construction of NH-306A from Vairengte in Kolasib district to New Vervek village in Aizawl district near the Manipur border, and repairs on NH-502 between Lawngtlai and Siaha.

Lalduhoma was joined by Lok Sabha MP Richard Vanlalhmangaiha and Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena during the meeting. (PTI)