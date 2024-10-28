Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on October 28 urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to establish a 'Mizo territorial force', according to an official.

The official informed that the Mizoram chief minister raised the demand during a recent meeting with Singh.

The force will have Mizo youths only, he added.

Furthermore, the Union minister assured Lalduhoma that he will put the matter before the Centre's Cabinet Committee on Security, as per the official.

Earlier, CM Lalduhoma inaugurated two new digital dashboards - the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dashboard and the Mizoram State Project Monitoring Dashboard (MPLAN), at the Conference Hall of the Planning and Programme Implementation Department.



In his address, the chief minister emphasised the importance of sustainable development projects as a key element in Mizoram’s growth. He noted that the state government will establish the framework for these initiatives, setting priorities that will be reflected in the SDG Dashboard.