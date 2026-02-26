Mizoram CM tables Rs 17,470 crore Budget for 2026–27, focus on social infrastructure and agriculture

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on February 26 presented a Rs 17,469.91 crore budget for the 2026–27 financial year in the state assembly, with a strong emphasis on strengthening social infrastructure, improving connectivity and boosting the agriculture sector.

Presenting his third budget since the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) assumed power in December 2023, Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the government remains committed to inclusive growth and livelihood enhancement.

Alongside the annual budget, the chief minister also tabled supplementary demands for grants amounting to ₹3,724.25 crore for the current fiscal year.

Lalduhoma said the government will continue implementing its flagship “Bana Kaih” (hand-holding) scheme aimed at improving the livelihoods of farmers across the state. An allocation of ₹350 crore has been made for the scheme in the upcoming fiscal, of which ₹150 crore has been earmarked for the procurement of designated key crops to ensure assured income for cultivators.

Providing an overview of the state’s finances, the chief minister said total revenue receipts for 2026–27 are projected at ₹17,469.91 crore, including ₹8,608.08 crore expected from central tax devolution. The total expenditure for the fiscal has been estimated at ₹17,076.92 crore.

The budget, according to Lalduhoma, seeks to balance fiscal discipline with development priorities, while continuing targeted interventions in agriculture, connectivity and social sectors to support long-term economic growth in Mizoram.