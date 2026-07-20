Mizoram CM unveils design for Vanapa Hall, says project will redefine Aizawl's identity

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on July 20 unveiled the winning architectural design for the proposed Vanapa Hall and Park, describing the ambitious project as a future iconic landmark that will redefine the identity of Aizawl.

The Chief Minister presented the Vanapa Hall and Park Architectural Design Award to Catalyst Architecture Studio at a function organised by the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) Department, the nodal agency overseeing the redevelopment of the vacated Assam Rifles land in the heart of the city.

"Vanapa Hall and Park will be the most visible and recognisable public gathering place in Aizawl. We want to create a beautiful, functional and safe landmark in the heart of the city, a place that immediately comes to mind when people think of Aizawl," Lalduhoma said.

He said the project forms a key part of the master plan for redeveloping the former Assam Rifles land, which has now been returned for public use. An advisory committee comprising representatives from various sections of society has also been constituted to guide the planning process.

Highlighting Aizawl's rapid urbanisation, the Chief Minister said the city requires wider roads, modern public spaces and well-planned parks, adding that the proposed project aims to create a world-class civic and cultural hub.

Lalduhoma said the state government would seek financial assistance for the project under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme, although funds have not yet been formally sanctioned.

Urban Development Minister K. Sapdanga said the government is committed to transforming Aizawl into a modern and vibrant city with quality public infrastructure for residents and visitors.

The architectural design competition, launched on March 17, received 33 entries from firms across the country, including several from outside Mizoram. After multiple rounds of evaluation over nearly three months, six firms were shortlisted, with Catalyst Architecture Studio emerging as the winner.

