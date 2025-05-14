Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Tuesday inaugurated a series of major bamboo processing units at the Sairang Horticulture Centre, established under the National Bamboo Mission with a total investment of Rs 252.826 lakh. The newly launched facilities include a Bamboo Treatment & Seasoning Plant, a Bamboo Depot & Godown, and an Activated Charcoal Unit.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Chief Minister hailed the initiative as a milestone in Mizoram’s journey towards sustainable industrialization. He emphasized the immense potential of bamboo as a renewable resource, noting its ability to regenerate within 1–2 years — a stark contrast to conventional timber, which takes decades to grow back. “Bamboo has the potential to become a major driver of Mizoram’s economy while preserving our forests,” he said.

The Activated Charcoal Unit, one of the core facilities, is capable of producing up to three tonnes of charcoal per day, with an estimated annual output of 900 tonnes. In addition, the plant will generate approximately 100 litres of vinegar daily, with up to 54 litres of refined vinegar extracted post-distillation. These products are expected to open new economic avenues for local communities.

The Bamboo Treatment & Seasoning Plant will significantly extend the durability of processed bamboo, increasing its lifespan up to 50 years, according to technical inputs presented by C.H. Lalmuanpuia, Director of Horticulture and Mission Director of the State Bamboo Mission. The Bamboo Depot & Godown will serve as vital storage and supply infrastructure.

Three bamboo clusters have already been developed at Chhingchhip, Baktawng, and Saiphal villages to supply raw bamboo to the processing units. The North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC) is extending technical assistance and will oversee training programs for plant operations and workforce capacity building.

Minister C. Lalsawivunga described the development as the dawn of a new era in bamboo-based industry for Mizoram, calling for responsible management to ensure the long-term viability of these assets.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma concluded by urging plant workers to maintain high standards of operation and to treat these units not merely as factories, but as opportunities to transform the state’s economic landscape through sustainable development.