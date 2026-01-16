Mizoram CM urges early clearance of pending projects with Union DoNER Ministry

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on January 16 urged the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) for the early clearance of projects pending with the Union government, according to officials.

During a meeting with DoNER Secretary Chanchal Kumar in Aizawl, Lalduhoma discussed several developmental initiatives underway in the state. He highlighted the need to expedite approvals and simplify procedures, noting that delays in fund sanctions and clearances often hinder timely project implementation.

Kumar appreciated the recently established ginger processing unit in Mizoram, recognising ginger as a key source of livelihood for a large number of farmers in the state.

Later, Kumar visited Serchhip to inspect the construction of a cultural heritage centre at Kawlri Tlang, a project funded by the North Eastern Council (NEC). He also toured a handloom cluster, reviewed proposed sites for a helipad and heliport, and assessed the upcoming peace city project in Thenzawl.

Officials said the discussions underscore the state government’s focus on accelerating development and creating sustainable economic opportunities for local communities.