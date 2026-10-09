Mizoram CM urges non-local IAS, IPS officers to learn Mizo language, culture

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has urged All India Service (AIS) officers from outside the state to learn the Mizo language and familiarise themselves with local culture to ensure effective public service delivery.

Inaugurating a 14-day training programme on ‘Mizo Culture, Language, Society and Value System’ in Aizawl on Thursday, Lalduhoma said understanding the culture and way of life of the people was essential for officials entrusted with public responsibilities.

Describing the initiative as the first of its kind in the state, the chief minister appreciated those who conceptualised the programme and the officials of the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) involved in organising it.

Lalduhoma said effective administration could not be achieved merely through rules, regulations and policy formulation. He stressed the need to involve people in government policies and ensure that they developed a sense of ownership.

“For this, it is essential to build mutual trust and maintain good relations with the public. Understanding people's problems and concerns required officials to familiarise themselves with their language, way of life and culture, which is among the foremost priorities,” he said, according to an official statement.

Highlighting Tlawmngaihna, a traditional Mizo value that emphasises selflessness, community service and helping others, Lalduhoma said the principle was one of the key values binding Mizo society together.

He also reminded the officers that India's administrative framework serves people from diverse communities, languages and cultural backgrounds. Officials must, therefore, make a sincere effort to understand the social and cultural backgrounds of the people in the regions where they are posted.

The chief minister expressed hope that the training programme would help the participating officers fulfil this responsibility and strengthen their engagement with local communities.

Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, who addressed the inaugural function, said the programme was designed to improve communication and interaction between non-Mizo AIS officers and the people of Mizoram.

He described the initiative as an important step towards strengthening grassroots administration and improving public engagement.

According to officials, the training programme will continue until October 28, with one hour of instruction scheduled each day.

A total of 41 officers from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS) are participating in the programme. Of these, 19 officers posted in various districts are expected to attend the sessions online, officials said.