Mizoram CM urges united fight against drugs at 15th MPSA conference

The Mizoram Police Service Association (MPSA) held its 15th Conference on Thursday at G.S. Arya Mess, Police Headquarters, with Chief Minister Lalduhoma attending as Chief Guest and Home Minister K. Sapdanga as Guest of Honour.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Lalduhoma lauded the vital role of Mizoram Police Service officers in maintaining peace and security in the state. He warned that drug abuse remains Mizoram’s most pressing challenge, fueling the spread of HIV, and called for collective determination to combat the crisis.

“This is not just a fight for physical health but also for spiritual wellbeing,” he said, stressing that law is a stronger weapon than force and urging officers to remain updated with evolving legislation.



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The Chief Minister highlighted key developments including the strengthening of the Lok Ayukta with a new Inquiry Wing staffed by three MPS officers, and the recruitment of 259 constables this year through what he described as one of the fairest and most transparent processes. He also underscored the need for police personnel to prioritize their health and family wellbeing while carrying out professional duties. Lalduhoma reaffirmed the government’s commitment to peace and development, which, he said, has helped Mizoram remain among the most peaceful states in the country.

The occasion also marked the release of MPSA Bio-Data 2025. Home Minister K. Sapdanga, in his address, praised the Mizoram Police for their effective role in law enforcement and announced measures to further strengthen the force.

MPSA President Zosangliana expressed gratitude to the government for continued support, including the sanction of ₹50 crore for police quarters, recruitment drives, and other welfare measures. General Secretary Lalmalsawma Hnamte presented the annual report, while several dignitaries also spoke on the occasion.

The Mizoram Police Service Association currently has 139 members.