Mizoram CM urges youth to reject drugs, calls addiction a threat to lives and families
At an anti-drug programme in Aizawl, Lalduhoma urged young people not to experiment with narcotics. He said addiction ruins families and called for public support to stop traffickers.
- Chief Minister spoke at an anti-drug event held in Aizawl on Wednesday
- He asked citizens to report traffickers and illegal drug activity promptly
- He said syndicates exploit community trust to recruit unsuspecting drug couriers
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on June 25 urged young people to stay away from drugs, warning that even experimenting with narcotics can lead to addiction, destroy families and claim lives at an early age.
Addressing a programme organised to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Aizawl, the Chief Minister called on citizens to actively support law enforcement agencies by reporting drug traffickers and illegal drug activities.
Lalduhoma alleged that drug syndicates are exploiting the Mizo community’s culture of trust and goodwill to recruit unsuspecting individuals as couriers for transporting narcotics.
“Drugs may be within your reach, but have the courage to refuse them. Do not even experiment with them,” he said while addressing a large gathering of students and members of the public.
The Chief Minister stressed that drug abuse remains one of the biggest social challenges facing society and called for collective efforts from families, educational institutions, communities and government agencies to combat the menace.
He reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening anti-drug initiatives and creating greater awareness among the youth about the devastating consequences of substance abuse.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today