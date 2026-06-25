Mizoram CM urges youth to reject drugs, calls addiction a threat to lives and families

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on June 25 urged young people to stay away from drugs, warning that even experimenting with narcotics can lead to addiction, destroy families and claim lives at an early age.

Addressing a programme organised to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Aizawl, the Chief Minister called on citizens to actively support law enforcement agencies by reporting drug traffickers and illegal drug activities.

Lalduhoma alleged that drug syndicates are exploiting the Mizo community’s culture of trust and goodwill to recruit unsuspecting individuals as couriers for transporting narcotics.

“Drugs may be within your reach, but have the courage to refuse them. Do not even experiment with them,” he said while addressing a large gathering of students and members of the public.

The Chief Minister stressed that drug abuse remains one of the biggest social challenges facing society and called for collective efforts from families, educational institutions, communities and government agencies to combat the menace.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening anti-drug initiatives and creating greater awareness among the youth about the devastating consequences of substance abuse.