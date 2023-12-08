After being sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma made his first act as the new Chief Minister to visit a de-adiction centre in Aizawl.

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Lalduhoma left the Raj Bhavan for Sakawrtuichhuna Tawngtai Bethel Camping Centre (TBCC), the deaddiction centre in Aizawl.



In his speech at the de-addiction centre, the Mizoram Chief Minister said that one of the most important tasks of the new government is 'God's kingdom come into the country' He said that one of the biggest obstacles to the coming of the kingdom of God is drugs and that the death toll of young people in the country is suffering from alcohol and drugs. He further sad that the reason why he visited this centre without visiting his own house after being sworn in as Chief Minister today is because he attaches importance to this centre and its associated treatment facilities.

He said that he would make a good plan soon for the centre. He also said that homes, jails, and centres should not be used only for crime prevention but also for valuable employment and skills. He further urged the centre's staff to work with the government and share their needs and requirements.



The De-Addiction Centre TBCC was founded by TT Zohmingthanga and his wife, KL Hmangaihzuali. Currently, 860 patients of drug abuse are being treated there.



The Chief Minister was accompanied by CT Beicho, Principal Secretary, Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs, and Dr. Lalhriatzuali Ralte, Director, Social Welfare & Tribal Affairs.