Mizoram CM vows continued support to farmers as handholding scheme concludes

Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma reaffirmed his government’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers, as the Support Price component of the state’s Handholding Scheme concluded for the year.

The closing function was held at the I&WRD Conference Hall, MINECO on June 30, and was attended by senior officials, farmers’ representatives, and stakeholders.

Speaking as Chief Guest, the Chief Minister hailed the scheme as a “transformative initiative” that has brought tangible benefits to the farming community. This year, the government successfully procured five key crops under the scheme: ginger, turmeric, Mizo chilli, broomsticks, and Mizo rice.

“The Support Price scheme is a safety net for our farmers. If market prices drop, we step in. When prices are good, farmers can sell independently,” Lalduhoma said.

He acknowledged the unpredictability of the ginger market, but reiterated that the scheme was designed to provide stability and security to farmers regardless of price fluctuations. Dismissing criticisms that the scheme had been politicised, the Chief Minister stated clearly that “the scheme is for all genuine farmers, not a select few.”

Looking ahead, Lalduhoma outlined the government’s plans to promote sustainable farming, discourage harmful agricultural practices, and reintroduce crop insurance for select crops with subsidies to ease farmer participation.|



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He also announced that Food Testing Laboratories would soon be set up to help farmers obtain organic certifications, thereby improving market access and product branding. He expressed the ambition to establish Mizoram ginger as a nationally recognised brand, comparable to Lakadong turmeric of Meghalaya or Himachal Pradesh’s apples.

Touching on industrial development, the Chief Minister emphasised that agriculture must be strengthened to support future growth in industry and services. He also underlined the importance of accurate data collection and societal cooperation as Mizoram integrates more deeply into the national market economy.

Lalduhoma expressed gratitude to departments such as the Mizoram State Policy Coordination Committee, MAMB, DAMB, and local collection centres, along with village communities, for their efforts in ensuring the scheme’s smooth implementation. Despite wider market disruptions in the country, he said, Mizoram's agricultural procurement efforts this year were a success.

The event concluded with a call to continue collective efforts to empower farmers and enhance agricultural resilience in the state.