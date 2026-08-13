Mizoram CM welcomes move to send FCRA Bill to Joint Parliamentary Committee

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on August 13 welcomed the Centre’s decision to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), saying the move would allow wider consultation on the proposed changes.

Lalduhoma also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision. The chief minister, accompanied by church leaders, had recently met Shah and urged him to send the Bill to a JPC.

“I welcome the motion in the Lok Sabha to refer the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC),” Lalduhoma said in a Facebook post.

He said the referral would provide an opportunity for concerns raised by stakeholders, including those in Mizoram, to be examined more closely.

The proposed legislation seeks to tighten oversight of organisations receiving foreign contributions. Among its provisions is a proposal to establish a new authority with powers to seize and manage the assets of non-profit organisations whose FCRA licences are revoked.

The Bill has raised concerns in Christian-majority Mizoram, where churches and civil society groups have voiced apprehensions about provisions that could affect organisations dependent on foreign contributions.

“I hope the JPC will ensure a transparent, inclusive and consultative examination of the Bill,” Lalduhoma said.

The committee has been asked to submit its report to the Lok Sabha by the last day of the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament in 2026.