Amidst reports of violent clashes in Manipur, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has written a letter to Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, urging him to end the senseless violence that has erupted in parts of the state.

Expressing deep concern about the underlying tension between the Meitei community and tribals, Zoramthanga highlighted the existing challenges faced by both states as a result of the political situation in Myanmar and Bangladesh, and the lingering effects of COVID-19.

In his letter, Zoramthanga appealed to Singh to exercise strong leadership and reach out to all parties involved to bring an end to the violence. He also assured Singh of the highest cooperation from the Mizoram government and people.