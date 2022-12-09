Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on December 8 called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed issues related to the northeastern state. Zoramthanga also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"India is truly blessed under the abled leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji. India's position on every front has become much stronger than before under his supervision. Thank you, Hon'ble Prime Minister for your valuable time & consideration towards Mizoram," the chief minister tweeted after meeting the PM.

During his stay in New Delhi, Zoramthanga attended an all-party meeting convened to solicit suggestions for the G20 summit next year. The meeting was chaired by PM Modi on December 5.

India officially assumed the presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings of the influential group will be held across 55 cities in the country. Some meetings are also planned in the Northeast, with Aizawl scheduled to host one of the meetings.