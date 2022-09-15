Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on September 14 met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi and requested him to appoint Mizo language speaking IAS officer as the State's chief secretary.

Notably, earlier on October 2021, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking the central government to modify its order of appointing Renu Sharma as the Chief Secretary of the state and to appoint Additional Chief Secretary J.C. Ramthanga as the new chief secretary.

Chief Minister also urged PM to look into the matter of shifting the Assam Rifles base from the City of Aizawl, providing housing assistance to former insurgents, and waiving off the loans under the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) amounting to Rs 18 crore.

Meanwhile, Mizoram CM also discussed important issues like Myanmar with PM Modi, CM Zoramthanga told Modi that India must play a crucial role to bring back peace in neighbouring Myanmar. It is worth mentioning that, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana has informed the state assembly recently that a total of 30,401 persons from Myanmar had crossed the international border and sought asylum in Mizoram since the military in the neighbouring country overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's democratic administration in February last year.