On February 7, a Special Court (Prevention of Corruption Act) in Aizawl convicted six persons, including Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's younger brother, in connection with false compensation receipts.

The Special Court will issue the punishments in open court on Wednesday.

C. Vanlalchhuana, Saiaithanga, C. Rokhumi, Lalduhawma, and P.C. Lalthazovi, all citizens of Aizawland K. Lalrawna in Myanmar's border Champhai town, were convicted by special judge HTC Lalrinchhana.

Lalrinchhana sentenced the six persons under sections 420/467/468/471 and 1208 of the Indian Penal Code for getting compensation through a conspiracy to fabricate land passes, create false village council land passes, and defraud the authorities in order to receive compensation.

C. Vanlalchhuana, a native of Aizawl's Electric neighbourhood, is the state chief minister's younger brother.

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All six guilty individuals got compensation in the lakhs of rupees for properties inundated during the building of the 60-megawatt Tuirial Hydro Electric Project by the North East Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) Ltd.

The court acquitted two other accused - H. Lianzela, the former assistant deputy commissioner (ADC) of Aizawl district and current director of the state Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD and PA) department, and Lalrinsanga of Saipum village in Assam's border Kolasib district - because the CBI, the investigating agency, failed to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

The court cancelled the guilty people's bail and bonds, and they were transported to jail on Tuesday to appear in court on February 8.