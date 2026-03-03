Mizoram collected Rs 93 crore via fuel cess since September 2024: Lalduhoma

Mizoram CM Lalduhoma on Tuesday, March 3, told the state Assembly that the state has collected more than Rs 93.37 crore after introducing a Rs 4 per litre levy on petrol and diesel in September 2024.

The levy, brought in by the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, comprises two components — Rs 2 per litre earmarked for social infrastructure and services, and another Rs 2 per litre for road maintenance. The administration had also raised VAT on the two fuels at the time.

Presenting the figures in the House, Lalduhoma, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said Rs 46.68 crore was collected as social infrastructure and services cess from October to December 2024. An identical amount was generated for the road maintenance fund during the same period.

Between April and December 2025, the levy yielded Rs 33.43 crore each for the two dedicated funds.

From the total social infrastructure and services cess collected so far, Rs 9 crore has already been released to five departments, including Health, Education and Social Welfare, for improving infrastructure and meeting sectoral requirements.

The Chief Minister stated that 60 per cent of the cess is earmarked for the education sector. The remaining 40 per cent is to be divided equally between the social sector and the health and wellness sector.

With regard to the road maintenance component, Rs 15 crore has been allocated in the 2025–26 Budget for road construction works under the Public Works Department’s Mizoram State Road Fund Board.