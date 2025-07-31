Mizoram: Commercial vehicles to halt operations on NH-306/NH-6 to expedite repairs

Commercial vehicles operating along the crucial NH-306/NH-6 stretch between Vairengte and Aizawl have announced a week-long suspension of services starting August 4, aimed at expediting the repair of Mizoram’s primary lifeline.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, vehicle operators clarified that the move is not a form of protest but a voluntary decision to allow uninterrupted repair work on the battered highway. The decision comes in the wake of worsening road conditions, especially along the Sairang-Kawnpui sector, severely impacted by heavy monsoon rains.

The transporters, however, issued a stern warning, threatening agitation if the state government and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) fail to carry out proper repairs within the specified timeframe.

NH-306, also known as NH-6 in certain stretches, serves as Mizoram’s vital corridor, linking the landlocked state with Assam’s Silchar and the rest of India. The highway is the sole route for transporting essential commodities into the state.



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According to officials, the repair work is currently in progress and is being jointly undertaken by the NHIDCL and the Mizoram Public Works Department (PWD).

Meanwhile, a planned indefinite strike by the Guwahati-based Northeast Petroleum Mazdoor Union, which was set to begin on Friday in protest against the poor condition of the road, has been withdrawn following an appeal by the Mizoram government.

Despite the damage, essential supplies continue to be transported. On Thursday, 106 goods-laden trucks—including 12 LPG carriers and 6 oil tankers—were released from Kawnpui towards Aizawl. Similarly, 84 vehicles, including empty trucks and LPG carriers, stranded at Khamrang were allowed to proceed towards Assam.

Officials added that 382 trucks bound for Aizawl remain stranded at Kawnpui, while 46 vehicles headed towards Assam are stuck at Khamrang.