Mizoram concludes state-level skill competition 2025, over 1000 youth showcased talent

The Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (LESDE) Department on Friday, December 12 concluded the State-level Skill Competition (SLSC) 2025 with a valedictory ceremony held at the LESDE Auditorium, MINECO. LESDE Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar presided over the event, where awards were presented to outstanding participants across multiple skill categories.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Hmar lauded the successful conduct of the competition, which ran from December 8 to 12, and highlighted the overwhelming participation of 1,048 young competitors. He said the initiative provided an important platform for showcasing the “talents and capabilities of Mizoram’s youth,” while also encouraging them to pursue pathways that lead to gainful employment.

Emphasising the growing relevance of digital competencies, the Minister noted,

“Any skill that can be digitised is increasingly important in today’s world. Those who adapt and upgrade themselves with such skills will advance ahead. Youth development is essential for the progress of our state and community, and the government will continue to support initiatives that empower the younger generation.”

Hmar also announced that the Ministry of External Affairs has approved the Mizoram Council for Vocational Training (MCVT) under LESDE as an official facilitator for assisting skilled youth seeking overseas employment. He added that selected participants will continue to receive specialised training to further enhance their expertise.

The competitors at the state-level event were shortlisted from the District Level Skill Competitions held from November 18 to 20. During the valedictory programme, winners from five categories—bakery, beauty therapy, cabinet-making, carpentry, and car painting—were felicitated for their achievements. These candidates will go on to represent Mizoram at the upcoming regional-level skill competition in Guwahati.

The SLSC aims to drive continuous improvement in skill development across Mizoram and prepare youth for participation in national and global skill arenas.