Mizoram Congress accuses ZPM of influencing SEC over delay in municipal polls

Mizoram’s opposition Congress on January 21 accused the Zoram People’s Movement government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, of influencing the State Election Commission in delaying the conduct of elections to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation.

The allegation comes amid uncertainty over whether the AMC elections can be held within the current term of the civic body, which expires on March 1.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Lallianchhunga rejected the claim that the state government had no role in the delay, stating that elections cannot be conducted without the involvement of the government. He said the SEC is constitutionally required to consult or seek the opinion of the government on matters related to law and order, elections and deployment of officials.

Lallianchhunga alleged that the ZPM government is exerting influence on the SEC to find excuses for delaying the polls, claiming the ruling party fears a backlash from voters after recent humiliating defeats in local elections. He said the ZPM government is using the SEC to “invent excuses” to defer the AMC elections.

The Congress spokesperson pointed out that the SEC has already completed all poll-related preparations for conducting the AMC elections before the end of the current term. He said the poll panel had finalised certain wards reserved for women in May last year and published the final voter list on January 7.

Referring to remarks by Election Commissioner H Lalthangliana, Lallianchhunga said the delay was being attributed to constraints such as the upcoming budget session, board examinations and the closure of the current financial year. He, however, argued that these reasons were not valid, stating that budget preparation and financial matters do not require the involvement of all officials and that normal budget proposals have already been submitted by departments to the state finance department.

He also questioned the claim of manpower shortage, saying there are sufficient teachers who could be deployed for election duty. He pointed out that the Higher Secondary Examination and Class 10 and 12 board examinations are scheduled between February and March and do not necessarily clash with the election process.

The Congress leader further said that if the government could allow students and teachers to participate in events such as the Chapchar Kut festival during examination periods, there should be no difficulty in holding municipal elections. He also noted that the ZPM government had announced the occupation of two reservoirs by repairing internal roads in the state capital, which are scheduled to be completed by April 15, and the production of ginger and other crops from February, questioning why elections could not be held during the same period.

The Congress demanded that elections to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation be conducted without further delay, warning that any attempt to postpone the polls would undermine democratic norms.