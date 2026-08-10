Mizoram Congress backs church body’s protest against FCRA Amendment Bill

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday, August 10, extended its support to a protest rally planned by the Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM) against the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill.

The Congress also appealed to its workers and supporters to participate in the demonstration scheduled to be held in Aizawl on Tuesday.

The CCM, an umbrella body of nine major churches in Mizoram, including the Presbyterian Church of India and Baptist Church of Mizoram, has planned the rally to oppose the proposed legislation, which the churches fear could further restrict foreign funding received by organisations.

The decision to support the protest was taken at an MPCC executive meeting held at Congress Bhavan and chaired by senior vice-president Lalnunmawia Chuaungo, Congress spokesperson Lalremruata Renthlei said.

In a resolution adopted at the meeting, the Congress urged all Members of Parliament from Mizoram to oppose the proposed legislation during both debate and voting in Parliament.

Mizoram has one Lok Sabha and one Rajya Sabha member, with both MPs belonging to the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

The state Congress alleged that the BJP and RSS were pursuing an agenda to establish a Hindu Rashtra and accused them of targeting foreign funding received by Christian organisations.

Renthlei said the party alleged that foreign funding was being portrayed as being used for religious conversion and claimed the proposed amendments could further restrict Christian organisations.

The MPCC also rejected assurances reportedly given by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent meeting with a Mizoram delegation that the proposed amendments would not have retrospective effect.

The Congress maintained that the legislation's broader objective was to impose additional restrictions on organisations receiving assistance from abroad and reiterated its opposition to the proposed amendments.

The party also pointed out that the FCRA is used not only by Christian organisations but also by NGOs and other groups involved in providing assistance to people.

It warned that tighter provisions could affect organisations and beneficiaries dependent on such foreign-funded assistance.

The MPCC further urged the Mizoram government to convene a special session of the state Assembly and adopt a resolution opposing the FCRA Amendment Bill, saying this would demonstrate the state's opposition to the proposed legislation.