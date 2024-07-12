The Vigilance Cell of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has sent a letter to Chief Minister Lalduhoma, demanding that the Mizoram Lokayukta be freed from state government restraint, recommending a reversal of the recent amendments made.

In the letter, the MPCC stated that the five-year-old Mizoram Lokayukta has not been equipped to function despite the chief minister publicly acknowledging the need to strengthen it and questioned why the power of the Ombudsman is being restrained.

The letter also raised questions to the Chief Minister about why Section 10 of The Mizoram Lokayukta (Amendment) Act, 2024 demotes the ranks of Chief Inquiry Officer (Inquiry Wing) and Public Prosecutor (Prosecution Wing) from Additional Secretary level to Deputy Secretary level. It added that this demotion could impact the recruitment process.

Furthermore, the MPCC mentioned that the change in provisoN under Section 13 (3) which gives power to prosecute organisation but requires the approval of the concerned organisation before prosecution greatly hinders the power and spirit of the Lokayukta. They also requested immediate reversal of the change in Section 19 (5) and Section 28 (1), wherein Lokayukta requires permission from state government before taking up any process of prosecution.

Furthermore, the vigilance cell of the MPCC requested CM Lalduhoma to allow the Mizoram Lokayukta to freely function without restrictions; to empower its office with 25 posts from the State’s Anti Corruption Bureau, whose transfers were made in 2021. They also requested for immediate requirement of recruitment rules for utilizing its officers and staffs.