Mizoram Congress demands high level probe into land transfer near Lengpui Airport

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on January 29, demanded transparency and a high-level investigation into the controversial transfer of land near Lengpui Airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF), alleging irregularities in the process.

Addressing a press conference, MPCC general secretary and spokesperson Lalbiakzama claimed that the transaction involved “hidden agendas” and possible financial misconduct. He said reports in the media and on social media indicated that intermediaries may have received higher compensation than the actual landowners, raising serious questions about the deal.

Lalbiakzama questioned the speed at which the land transfer was finalised and alleged that established legal procedures may have been bypassed. “There appears to be a lack of transparency. We want to know who authorised this hurried process and why certain individuals allegedly received more money than the landowners themselves,” he said.

He also sought clarity on whether the land was sold outright or leased to the IAF, stating that the state government acted as the main facilitator of the deal. The Congress leader said the government must provide a clear explanation to the public and not remain silent amid growing concerns.

The MPCC demanded a comprehensive investigation into the matter and called for strict legal action against anyone found guilty of wrongdoing.

Earlier, the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) had also demanded a CBI inquiry into the land transfer, intensifying political debate over the issue.